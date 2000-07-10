Latifah upgrades

Hollywood

Queen Latifah has locked up a couple of time slot upgrades-in Indianapolis and Raleigh, N.C.-starting Aug. 7. The moves buttress Telepictures' somewhat surprising decision to renew the ratings-challenged series for a second season.

In Indianapolis, Queen Latifah will move to a 9 a.m. slot on FOX affiliate WXIN(TV), departing her 12:30 a.m. graveyard shift on ABC's WRTV(TV). The show has also been picked up for a double run on FOX station WRAZ(TV) Raleigh, N.C., bumping rival Ricki Lake at 5 p.m. in the process.

Also contributing to the fortunes of the freshman talker, Queen Latifah's 1.4 rating among women 18-34 during the May sweeps was up 75% compared to her performance in the same period last year, according to Nielsen Media Research. She also improved 50% (at a 1.2) among women 18-49. For the week ending June 18, the show was up 9% to 1.2 in the national household ratings, matching its season-to-date number. Queen Latifah is produced by Flavor Unit Television in association with Telepictures Productions.