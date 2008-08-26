Latibeaudiere, Rosenblum Promoted At TMZ

Charles Latibeaudiere and Evan Rosenblum have been named co-executive producers of Warner Bros.’ TMZ, said the show’s executive producers Harvey Levin and Jim Paratore.

In their new positions, Latibeaudiere and Rosenblum will handle all the day-to-day responsibilities of running the show

Latibeaudiere was TMZ’s supervising producer in the show’s first year. Prior to that, he was senior producer at Warner Bros.’ Extra for eight years. Before joining Warner Bros., Latibeaudiere produced KTVK Phoenix’ 10 p.m. newscast.

Rosenblum first worked for Levin as a writer on the news magazine Celebrity Justice, which Levin launched. After a brief stint producing Extra’s weekend edition, Rosenblum reconnected with Levin at TMZ.com, working as the website’s coordinating producer. A year later, Rosenblum was promoted to the position of platform integration manager. There, he produced TMZ’s pilot. Since then, he has had a supervising role at both TMZ.com and TMZ.

Season two of TMZ, 2007’s highest-rated rookie strip, begins Sept. 8.