'Late Show' Capitalizing on Joaquin Phoenix Interview

The Late Show with David Letterman has drawn its biggest online audience to date thanks to Joaquin Phoenix’s bizarre guest appearance on the show Feb.11 on CBS.

So far, the interview continues to be an online driver, delivering more than 7.5 million views this week, making it the most viewed online video clip to date for the late show.

The clip has been available on CBS.com, TV.com, through the CBS Audience Network, and on CBS’ official YouTube page, which has racked up nearly 3 million views on its own.

Hoping to capitalize on the interviews notoriety, CBS will rebroadcast Phoenix’s Late Show appearance next Thursday, Feb. 26.