Late Night Ratings: Conan Wins Week Two, Drops Off in Viewers

In Conan O’Brien’s second week on the job at the Tonight Show he remained in first place, ahead of CBS’ Late Show With David Letterman, though Letterman was slightly up in viewers while Conan lost 38% from his debut week.

The Tonight Show decisively won the 18-49 ratings, averaging a 1.5/6 for the week, compared to the Late Show’s 0.9/3. Conan’s rating marked a drop off from his opening week, where he registered a 2.3. Letterman stayed even at 0.9. Conan drew 2.0 million viewers in the demo while Letterman grabbed 1.1 million.

Letterman, perhaps benefitting from his running feud with Alaska Governor Sarah Palin, beat Conan in household rating 2.7 to 2.6. Conan edged out Letterman in total viewers with 3.8 million to 3.7 million. That’s the closest the Late Show has come to The Tonight Show in a week of first-run programming since the week ending Dec. 2, 2005, when Oprah Winfrey appeared on Letterman.