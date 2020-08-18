Late-Night Host Singh Behind ‘Sketchy Times with Lilly Singh’ on NBC

Lilly Singh, host of A Little Late with Lilly Singh, is creating the two-episode Sketchy Times with Lilly Singh for NBC. Sketchy Times will see Singh perform in multiple sketches where she portrays every character and satirizes how we’re all adjusting to what NBC called the new normal. Each episode will feature a theme and include her signature musical parodies. All production will be shot at Singh’s home.

(Image credit: NBC)

The start date will be announced. The show will air in prime.

Singh, Keisha Zollar and Sean O’Connor will write for the series. Singh, O’Connor and Polly Aurrit will executive produce.

“Lilly has always created content that is original, relatable and of the moment,” said Lisa Katz and Tracey Pakosta, co-presidents of scripted programming, NBC Entertainment. “Now more than ever, her unique comedic style is the perfect antidote to help us through these challenging times.”

A Little Late with Lilly Singh wrapped its inaugural season in May. Singh is host and executive producer. The show averaged 0.14 rating in adults 18-49 and 629,000 viewers overall in “live plus seven day” Nielsens.

“Ten years ago I started playing every character in my sketches because my friends were all ‘stop annoying us to be a part of your skits,’” Singh said. “With Sketchy Times, I’m going to play every character because me, myself and I have been training for this moment.”

Sketchy Times with Lilly Singh will be produced by Universal Television and Unicorn Island Productions.