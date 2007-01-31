Late, Late Show Outlines Super Bowl Remote Plans

CBS's special edition of Late, Late Show with Craig Ferguson following the Super Bowl Feb. 4 will borrow some elements from rival ESPN.

The show will originate live from Miami, the site of the game and will be the first time the show is airing from a remote location, according to CBS.

Borrowing a page from Monday Night Football, the show will feature a musical performance by Hank Williams Jr., as well as from Lynrd Skynard, player interviews and interviews with CBS and, again borrowing from MNF, with ESPN sports analysts Joe Theismann and Michael Irvin.

The show will air after the local news.