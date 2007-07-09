Last.fm And Sony BMG Music Partner Up

CBS owned music social networking site Last.fm has announced a content agreement with Sony BMG Music Entertainment. As part of the deal Sony’s complete music catalog will be made available to the 20 million listeners of Last.fm’s streaming music service.

“This partnership affords Last.fm users a whole new set of terrific content for building community,” said Martin Stiksel, co-founder of Last.fm. “We’ve always aimed to have everything ever recorded available to listen to on our site, and having access to Sony’s collection of some of the world’s most popular music takes us another huge step closer.”

Last.fm’s big draw is a recommendation system that recommends new music to listeners based on their listening habits. The company was acquired in May by CBS.