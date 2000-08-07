Last Tuesday DirecTV was named in two class action lawsuits alleging violation of federal and California antitrust laws. A set of commercial establishments collectively known as The Beer Hunters is suing the NHL and the NBA with private citizens joining in on the latter. DirecTV has been named as a co-defendant in each. The suits claim that the leagues, their constituent teams along with DirecTV have conspired to keep prices high for viewing hockey and basketball games. Subscribers expecting to see their favorite teams are often disappointed because it's not part of the package that was sold to them, the only package offered, said Pam Hooper, attorney for the plaintiffs from the law firm of Thorsnes Bartlotta & McGuire. "We're seeking to have the consumers reimbursed for the inflated prices due to lack of competition." A representative for DirecTV commented, "On the surface it really looks like a very frivolous lawsuit."