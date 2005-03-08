Last Ditch for Dreams?

American Dreams returns to NBC Wednesday night for the first of four episodes remaining in its third season.

It could be its final season. The network moved the family drama set in the 1960s to Wednesday at 8 p.m. from Sunday at 8 p.m., where it's had trouble holding its own against Extreme Makeover: Home Edition and Cold Case.

But now it's up against ABC's big hit, Lost, and Fox's consisted performer, That 70's Show.

In a bid to save American Dreams, creator and executive producer Jonathan Prince is seeking help from some of the show's biggest fans - TV critics who count American Dreams among the best shows on television that nobody's watching.

Prince put out his call for help by sending them a DVD with the next two episodes of Dreams (which includes a March 16 guest appearance by Paris Hilton).

In a note to TV scribes, Prince asks them to recommend the show to their readers. "I recognize you as a tastemaker, one whose opinions matter to viewers looking for substance," he says. "You speak to the masses in ways that we can't."

