Last Comic Falling
NBC is giving Last Comic Standing the hook.
The network still has the final episode of the low-rated comedian contest reality show to air, but hasn’t said when it will run.
In its place Oct. 12, NBC plans to air three episodes of animated comedy Father of the Pride.
