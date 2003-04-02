Trending

Last Comic to encore on Comedy

By

Comedy Central will repurpose NBC's upcoming summer reality series, The
Last Comic Standing.

Comedy will replay the show, which comes from NBC Enterprises, within one
week of each episode's airing on NBC.

The winner of The Last Comic Standing, NBC's search for a new comic
star, wins a talent contract with NBC and will also now get a standup special on
Comedy.

Comedy already repurposes NBC's Late Night with Conan
O'Brien.