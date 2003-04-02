Last Comic to encore on Comedy

Comedy Central will repurpose NBC's upcoming summer reality series, The

Last Comic Standing.

Comedy will replay the show, which comes from NBC Enterprises, within one

week of each episode's airing on NBC.

The winner of The Last Comic Standing, NBC's search for a new comic

star, wins a talent contract with NBC and will also now get a standup special on

Comedy.

Comedy already repurposes NBC's Late Night with Conan

O'Brien.