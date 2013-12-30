Last Call For 2013 Guardian Fund Donations
The Broadcasters Foundation of America Guardian Fund is looking for some last-minute donations to round out 2013.
They are happy with "any and all" donations, "as long as they are dated 2013." The fund uses individual and personal contributions to help out broadcasters and their families who have fallen on hard times due to illness or "general misfortune."
The group expects to hand out close to a million dollars next year.
Donations can be sent to:
Jim Thompson
Broadcasters Foundation of America
125 West 55th Street
New York, NY 10019
