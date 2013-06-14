LaSpina Named WIVB-WNLO GM
René LaSpina has been named president and general manager of
WIVB-WNLO-TV Buffalo, LIN Media's duopoly in DMA No. 52. She succeeds Chris
Musial, who has left the company, and will report to Jay Howell, LIN Media's regional
vice president of television.
LaSpina spent the last three years as VP and general manager
of WPTY-WLMT Memphis, along with WJKT Jackson (Tenn.). Nexstar acquired the
three from Newport Television last year. Prior to that, she managed stations in
Albany-Schenectady-Troy, N.Y.; Minneapolis-Saint Paul; and
Wilkes-Barre-Scranton.
"René is a highly strategic and driven broadcast
executive that brings an impressive range of sales and local news experience to
this position," said Howell. "She also has a genuine, heartfelt
commitment to meeting the needs of our viewers and advertisers. We are pleased
that she is stepping into the leadership role at WIVB and WNLO."
The stations are affiliated with CBS and The CW.
LaSpina said she's eager to get back to New
York. "I am excited about joining one of the most respected and
forward-thinking multimedia companies in the country that has a long history of
investing in its products, people and communities," said LaSpina. "I
am eager to work with the talented staff and management at WIVB and WNLO and
achieve new levels of success."
