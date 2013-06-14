LaSpina Named WIVB-WNLO GM

René LaSpina has been named president and general manager of

WIVB-WNLO-TV Buffalo, LIN Media's duopoly in DMA No. 52. She succeeds Chris

Musial, who has left the company, and will report to Jay Howell, LIN Media's regional

vice president of television.

LaSpina spent the last three years as VP and general manager

of WPTY-WLMT Memphis, along with WJKT Jackson (Tenn.). Nexstar acquired the

three from Newport Television last year. Prior to that, she managed stations in

Albany-Schenectady-Troy, N.Y.; Minneapolis-Saint Paul; and

Wilkes-Barre-Scranton.

"René is a highly strategic and driven broadcast

executive that brings an impressive range of sales and local news experience to

this position," said Howell. "She also has a genuine, heartfelt

commitment to meeting the needs of our viewers and advertisers. We are pleased

that she is stepping into the leadership role at WIVB and WNLO."

The stations are affiliated with CBS and The CW.

LaSpina said she's eager to get back to New

York. "I am excited about joining one of the most respected and

forward-thinking multimedia companies in the country that has a long history of

investing in its products, people and communities," said LaSpina. "I

am eager to work with the talented staff and management at WIVB and WNLO and

achieve new levels of success."