Las Vegas Judge: 'No Problem' With TV in Teens' Murder Trial

A Las Vegas judge says he plans to allow local TV cameras to cover the murder trial of two teenagers being charged as adults despite a request to limit media access.

Judge Eric Goodman said in court Friday that restrictions on naming and showing 17-year-old Zachary Agnew and 16-year-old Jason Lloyd Carlton II are not applicable because the teens are not in the juvenile court system. Attorneys had submitted objections to Las Vegas affiliates.

Goodman will make a formal ruling on news coverage July 8. "At this point I have no problem with them being in here, and I have no problem with them filming in here," Goodman said

Agnew and Carlton, along with 24-year-old Westly James, are charged with fatally stabling a homeless man in a parking lot in April.