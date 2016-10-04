Las Vegas CBS, Univision Affiliates Cohost Senate Debate

Las Vegas’ CBS and Univision affiliates together will host the only statewide debate between the U.S. Senate candidates vying for the seat being vacated by Democrat Sen. Harry Reid.

Anchors from Nexstar’s KLAS and KINC, Entravision’s Univision affiliate, will moderate the debate between Republican Joe Heck and Democrat Catherine Cortez Masto.

The debate will air live on KLAS and KTVN, Reno’s CBS affiliate, at 7 p.m. Friday, Oct. 14. KINC and Reno Univision affiliate KREN will air the debate on Sunday, Oct. 16 at 5 p.m.

(Photo via David Stanley's Flickr. Image taken on Oct. 4, 2016 and used per Creative Commons 2.0 license. The photo was cropped to fit 3x4 aspect ratio.)