Larry King to moderate news panel

Cable News Network's Larry King is set to moderate a Hollywood panel

discussing how news is being covered post-Sept. 11.

The Hollywood Radio and Television Society panel March 5 will include ABC

News anchor Sam Donaldson, author/columnist Arianna Huffington, NBC News

correspondent George Lewis and MSNBC political analyst Lawrence O'Donnell Jr.

The HRTS panel will be held at the Beverly Hilton Hotel

at noon PST.