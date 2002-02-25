Larry King to moderate news panel
Cable News Network's Larry King is set to moderate a Hollywood panel
discussing how news is being covered post-Sept. 11.
The Hollywood Radio and Television Society panel March 5 will include ABC
News anchor Sam Donaldson, author/columnist Arianna Huffington, NBC News
correspondent George Lewis and MSNBC political analyst Lawrence O'Donnell Jr.
The HRTS panel will be held at the Beverly Hilton Hotel
at noon PST.
