Larry King to Dish in What Am I Doing Here?

Larry King will tell all about his hardscrabble childhood in Brooklyn, his seven marriages to six different women and who he voted for in every election in an autobiography due in June 2009.

The longtime host of CNN’s Larry King Live will publish What Am I Doing Here? through Weinstein Books, a division of The Weinstein Co. The memoir, to be written with Esquire magazine writer Cal Fussman, is targeted for Father’s Day next year.

“I am delighted to be working with Bob and Harvey [Weinstein], who have distinguished themselves by making award-winning films and publishing quality books,” King said in a statement. “Their books are some of the most talked-about and well-produced titles in the business, and I am thrilled to be one of their authors. My life story could not be in better hands.”

“This book will be absolutely devoured by Larry King’s millions of fans,” said Harvey Weinstein, co-chairman of The Weinstein Co. “He is a true media icon -- one whose personal and professional journey to date is filled with delightfully evocative anecdotes and behind-the-scenes observations on some of our most important world figures. We are thrilled to have this definitive autobiography to add to our important roster of books.”

According to a release announcing the deal, the forthcoming book also promises to examine King’s discovery, at age 65, that he had a grown son he never knew about, as well as his “uncensored feelings” toward the U.S. presidents he’s interviewed, from Richard Nixon to George W. Bush.

It will also examine the origins of King’s childhood nickname, “Zeke the Greek the Mouthpiece.”