Larry Cottrill Heading to WRIC Richmond, Va.

Nexstar is moving Larry Cottrill, VP and general manager at WBOY Clarksburg, W.Va., to Richmond, Va., where he will head ABC affiliate WRIC—the latest in a spate of post-Media General merger managerial changes.

Cottrill has 16 years of experience in station management. While at WBOY, he oversaw the consolidation and realignment of station operations and negotiated rights to West Virginia University sports programming.

Cottrill’s new position takes effect immediately, Nexstar said.