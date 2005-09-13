Larroquette To Guest on Joey

NBC is hoping a former Tribbey can help a current Tribbiani as it tries to reinvigorate sophomore sitcom Joey.

John Larroquette, the former Night Court star who had a memorable one-episode appearance on The West Wing in 2000 as White House Counsel Lionel Tribbey, will guest star on the Friends spinoff for two episodes beginning Sept. 29.

Larroquette will play a veteran actor who will co-star with Matt LeBlanc's Joey Tribbiani in a big movie.

NBC is reworking the show this season in an effort to boost ratings as it faces a new time slot competitor in UPN's much-hyped Everybody Hates Chris. Among new storylines are for Joey to find more success in his acting career, landing the big movie role.