Larroquette To Guest on Joey
By Ben Grossman
NBC is hoping a former Tribbey can help a current Tribbiani as it tries to reinvigorate sophomore sitcom Joey.
John Larroquette, the former Night Court star who had a memorable one-episode appearance on The West Wing in 2000 as White House Counsel Lionel Tribbey, will guest star on the Friends spinoff for two episodes beginning Sept. 29.
Larroquette will play a veteran actor who will co-star with Matt LeBlanc's Joey Tribbiani in a big movie.
NBC is reworking the show this season in an effort to boost ratings as it faces a new time slot competitor in UPN's much-hyped Everybody Hates Chris. Among new storylines are for Joey to find more success in his acting career, landing the big movie role.
