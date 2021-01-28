‘Lara Logan Has No Agenda’ New Season on Fox Nation Feb. 1

Season four of Lara Logan Has No Agenda is on Fox Nation Feb. 1. Return to the Border will offer new episodes weekly, with Logan on the southwest border witnessing how conditions there have changed. “With a record-setting number of drug seizures in Texas, Arizona and California, Logan travels across each state to uncover the connections between the growing power of Mexican cartels, which ferry these deadly substances across the border, and their clandestine business relationships with the Chinese,” said Fox Nation.

The streaming service costs $5.99 monthly and $64.99 yearly.

Logan spent 16 years at CBS News and appeared on 60 Minutes, CBS Evening News and The Early Show. Lara Logan Has No Agenda premiered late in 2019.

Fox News Channel premieres Lara Logan Investigates: Mexican Mormon Massacre Jan. 31 at 10 p.m. ET. The one-hour special looks into the massacre that left nine American Mormon women and children dead just south of the US-Mexico border in November 2019.