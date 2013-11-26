Lara Logan, '60 Minutes' Producer to Take Leave of Absence

The fallout from the faulty Benghazi report continues for 60 Minutes.

Following an internal review from CBS News, Lara Logan and 60 Minutes producer Max McClellan will take a leave of absence from the newsmagazine, effective immediately.

Logan anchored the Oct. 27 report, which relied heavily on an interview with security contractor Dylan Davies (who was interviewed under the name "Morgan Jones"). Shortly after airing, Davies' credibility was called into question due to conflicting reports about his whereabouts on the night of the attack.

Logan had previously issued an on-air apology on CBS This Morning Nov. 8 and then again on the Nov. 10 60 Minutes. She said that Davies led the program to believe that he was telling the truth about his role in the events.