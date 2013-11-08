Lara Logan on '60 Minutes' Benghazi Report: 'We Were Wrong'

60 Minutes correspondent Lara Logan apologized to viewers Friday morning on CBS This Morning for an erroneous report last month about the U.S. mission in Benghazi, Libya on Sept. 11, 2012.

"Nobody likes to admit that they made a mistake, but if you do, you have to stand up and take responsibility and you have to say that you were wrong," Logan told cohosts Norah O'Donnell and Jeff Glor. "And in this case, we were wrong."

Logan anchored the Oct. 27 report, which led the 60 Minutes broadcast that night. The report relied heavily on an interview with security contractor Dylan Davies (who was interviewed under the name "Morgan Jones"), whose credibility has since been called into question due to conflicting reports earlier this week about his whereabouts on the night of the attack. Logan said that Davies led the program to believe that he was telling the truth about his role in the events. "We now know that was not the case."

The New York Times published a report Thursday night, citing two FBI sources, that revealed Davies had given the FBI an account that contradicted his statements to 60 Minutes and in his book, which was also featured on the broadcast. That followed up earlier reports that contradicted what Davies told 60 Minutes.

The on-air apology comes a day after CBS News said it was reviewing the report in light of new information. Logan said that they will issue another on-air apology on Sunday's 60 Minutes.

When asked about how Davies was able to convince CBS that he was a credible source, Logan defended their vetting process, saying they had done their due diligence.

"We take the vetting of sources and stories very seriously at 60 Minutes, and we took it seriously in this case. But we were misled and we were wrong, and that's the important thing," said Logan. "We have to set the record straight and take responsibility."

