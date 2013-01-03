Lapiana Named WPGH-WPMY Pittsburgh GM
Jim Lapiana has been named general manager of Sinclair's
WPGH-WPMY Pittsburgh, a Fox-MyNetworkTV duopoly. The stations' director of
sales since 2001, he succeeds Alan Frank, who is assuming additional regional
oversight.
"We are excited to promote Jim and provide him this
opportunity in Pittsburgh, one of our larger and original markets," said
Steve Marks, Sinclair COO. "During his years at the stations, Jim has led
the sales effort and more recently assumed station management responsibilities
as Alan's role in the company expanded. We look forward to building on his
successes."
Prior to his time in Pittsburgh, Lapiana was general manager
at WPXT Portland (Maine), and before that, general manager at WRDC-WLFL
Raleigh-Durham.
"I am thrilled and excited to lead the stations and
serve in a higher capacity," he said. "The stations are an integral
part of the Pittsburgh community, and I look forward to continuing our focus of
meeting viewers' needs and helping our local businesses spread their
messages."
