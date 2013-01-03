Lapiana Named WPGH-WPMY Pittsburgh GM

Jim Lapiana has been named general manager of Sinclair's

WPGH-WPMY Pittsburgh, a Fox-MyNetworkTV duopoly. The stations' director of

sales since 2001, he succeeds Alan Frank, who is assuming additional regional

oversight.





"We are excited to promote Jim and provide him this

opportunity in Pittsburgh, one of our larger and original markets," said

Steve Marks, Sinclair COO. "During his years at the stations, Jim has led

the sales effort and more recently assumed station management responsibilities

as Alan's role in the company expanded. We look forward to building on his

successes."





Prior to his time in Pittsburgh, Lapiana was general manager

at WPXT Portland (Maine), and before that, general manager at WRDC-WLFL

Raleigh-Durham.





"I am thrilled and excited to lead the stations and

serve in a higher capacity," he said. "The stations are an integral

part of the Pittsburgh community, and I look forward to continuing our focus of

meeting viewers' needs and helping our local businesses spread their

messages."