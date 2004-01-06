Lansing Tapped for Scripps Post

John Lansing was named executive vice president for Scripps Networks, parent of cable channels Home & Garden Television, Food Network, Do It Yourself and Fine Living.

"John will be working with each of our brand presidents to help lead the continued growth and success of our flagship networks-HGTV and Food Network-which are enjoying all time highs in viewership and ratings," said Kenneth Lowe, president and chief executive officer of the E.W. Scripps Company.

Lansing, 46, has been overseeing the 10 Scripps television stations since 2000. A new station group head will be named later, Scripps said in a statement.