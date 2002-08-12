Lansbury back for Murder
Angela Lansbury is reprising her role as Jessica Fletcher for a new
Murder, She Wrote movie, the fourth since the series went off the air in
1996 after a 12-year run on CBS.
The latest movie takes the heroine to Ireland for a will reading and of,
course, murder.
The film is now in production and is expected to air sometime this coming
season on CBS.
