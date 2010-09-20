Lanni Named WJAR News Director

WJAR Providence content brand manager Christopher Lanni has been promoted to news director. Lanni joined WJAR in 2005 as an executive producer and was promoted to assistant news director in October of 2007. He's been WJAR's content brand manager since March of 2009.

Lanni has overseen the newsroom since Betty Jo Cugini was laid off last year.

Most recently, Lanni oversaw the launch of NBC10 News at 7pm, the expansion of weekend morning newscasts, and a push to deliver content across multiple platforms.

"Chris is the consummate news guy," said WJAR Vice President/General Manager Lisa Churchville. "He thrives on the day-to-day challenges of crafting the most relevant local newscasts in the market. He is a superb writer and has made dramatic improvements in the quality of our writing online and in newscasts. Chris has a keen eye for telling the most compelling story possible while taking full advantage of graphic elements, news bureaus, team coverage and local experts."

Lanni called it "a great honor" to run the WJAR newsroom. "NBC10 is The ‘Team You Trust' for a reason and our number one goal is to earn that trust everyday on every platform," he said. "The fact that I get to be a part of this extraordinary news department in my own home state is just icing on the cake."

WJAR is part of Media General.