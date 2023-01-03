Langston University Takes Over Former KWTV Oklahoma City Building

Langston University, a historically Black university based near Oklahoma City, has taken over the former KWTV Oklahoma City building after KWTV parent Griffin Media donated it. KWTV, known as News 9, moved to a downtown location in mid-November. Langston officially takes possession of the building January 3.

The building is on North Kelley Avenue on the city’s northeast side. Located on a hill, it is a popular site for the TV stations in DMA No. 46 to base their transmitters. KWTV had been there for almost 70 years.

“If we abandon this building, there is going to be a hole in this community, and we just did not want to leave this community alone,” David Griffin, Griffin Media chairman and CEO, said in a statement. “So, we went on a search to see how we could be a part of something bigger than ourselves. And then it just dawned on me, Langston has a journalism program.”

Based in Langston, Oklahoma, a northeast suburb of Oklahoma City, Langston University came to be in 1897. The former Griffin site will be the home for the university’s Center for Media and Community Advancement.

“There is an entire business behind news production,” Langston University president Kent J. Smith said. “From computer technology to marketing and sales, our students will have the benefit of learning here. Now we can think of Oklahoma City and our Oklahoma City campus in an entirely different realm that we just could not before.”

The new News 9 facility at 100 W. Main Street is “at the heart of Oklahoma City,” according to Rob Krier, president of Griffin Media and KWTV general manager. Griffin Media picked it up for over $16 million, according to The Oklahoman. KWTV is a local ratings beast.

KWTV talent will teach classes and mentor students at Langston.

“If you’re looking for something to believe in that will fundamentally change not only Langston University but journalism as a whole there is no doubt in my mind that this is it,” Smith said. “If you cannot get excited about that I do not know what gets you excited.” ■