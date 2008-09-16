Landis, Burns Team Up for Starz Cross-Dressing Special

Filmmaker John Landis (Animal House, The Blues Brothers) and producer Kevin Burns (E! Entertainment Television’s The Girls Next Door) pacted to produce Starz original special Starz Inside: Ladies or Gentlemen, a history of cross-dressing in film.

The one-hour documentary, produced by Burns’ Prometheus Entertainment, is scheduled to premiere on Starz Tuesday, Dec. 16 at 10 p.m. (EST/PST). Starz Inside: Ladies or Gentlemen was inspired by Jean-Louis Ginibre’s book of the same name.

Burns will also produce upcoming Starz original special Starz Inside: The Face Is Familiar, a salute to character actors in film.

The Starz Inside series is hosted by Richard Roeper and examines people, trends and culture in movie entertainment. Specials in the series have included Starz Inside:The Pixar Story, Starz Inside: Comic Books Unbound, Starz Inside:In the Gutter, Starz Inside:Fantastic Flesh -- The Art of Make-Up EFX and Starz Inside: Fashion in Film.