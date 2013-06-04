Landgraf Wins CEO Stripes at FX Networks

As FX expands into a suite of entertainment cable channels, John Landgraf has been promoted to CEO of FX Networks and FX Productions.

Landgraf, who had been president and general manager, will now oversee all aspects of entertainment and business operations for FX Networks, made up of FX, Fox Movie Channel (now called FXM) and FXX, a new network aimed at younger adult viewers launching in September. He will also be in charge of FX Productions and FXNow, the unit's video-on-demand platform.

"John's integrity, creativity and leadership have made FX a home for fearless writers, actors and directors," Peter Rice, chairman and CEO of Fox Networks Group, said in a statement. "He has also formed a close-knit team of exceptional executives who are together enjoying an amazing run of creative and business success. Everyone at Fox is excited to see our valued colleague receive this richly deserved promotion."

Landgraf will continue to report to Rice.

Landgraf joined FX in 2004 as president of entertainment and has increased its original programming five-fold, from two original scripted series to 11.

Before FX, Landgraf was president of Jersey Television. He was VP of primetime series at NBC from 1994-1999, developing or overseeing shows including The West Wing, Profiler, Suddenly Susan, ER and Friends. He began his TV career at Sarabande Productions.