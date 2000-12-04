Land Ho! for OpenTV
OpenTV, which has successfully deployed its interactive TV platform overseas and on EchoStar, has finally made land-fall with a deal to be launched on USA Media Group's Northern California cable system in the first quarter of 2001.
Services will include t-commerce, on-demand news, weather, sports, entertainment and information on USA Media's installed base of Motorola DCT-2000 set-top box.
Broadcasting & Cable Newsletter
The television industry's top news stories, analysis and blogs of the day.