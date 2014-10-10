Lancaster Named WTLV-WJXX Jacksonville VP/Station Manager

Bill Lancaster, VP of sales at WFMY Greensboro, has been named VP, station manager and director of sales at Gannett's WTLV-WJXX Jacksonville.

Rob Mennie was named president general manager of the stations, ABC and NBC affiliates, in August.

"I am very excited for Bill to join our team in Jacksonville," said Mennie. "I have known Bill for many years and have always been impressed by his leadership and sales results. He will be a great addition to WTLV/WJXX and the Jacksonville community."

Lancaster has been with Gannett for more than 20 years, starting as account executive at WFMY before moving to WUSA Washington, DC, and later returning to Greensboro.