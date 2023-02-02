Laila Ali Hosts Branded Content for Ancestry on History Channel

Boxer Laila Ali, daughter of Muhammad Ali, is hosting a branded content series created by A+E Networks for Ancestry that is airing on History Channel.

The series is profiling women who have made an impact on history. It makes its debut February 6, adjacent to the premiere of History’s Greatest of All Time with Peyton Manning.

“Our collaboration with Ancestry is especially fulfilling because it seamlessly marries each partners’ efforts to illuminate lesser-known history,” Niki Mandell, VP, ad sales marketing partnerships at A+E Networks, said. “We’re honored to again deliver well-known talent, along with the trusted, custom, creative environment for this important partner to reach audiences with stories of diversity and family exploration.”

The series features Madam C.J. Walker who became a self-made millionaire with hair-care products; Susan La Flesche Picotte, one of the first Native American women to earn a medical degree; and Mary Spencer, who launched America’s oldest candy company.

Ancestry is also sponsoring three vignettes to be featured on the History Channel’s social platforms and featured within a playlist on History.com. Campaign promotion includes mentions in newsletters, in-program messaging and tagged tune-ins. ■