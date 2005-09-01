Lagasse Safe, Says Food Net

Emeril Lagasse, famed New Orleans chef whose cooking show is televised over the Food Network, is safe, a spokeswoman says, and “the majority of his staff have been accounted for” in the aftermath of Hurricane Katrina.

Lagasse owns three restaurants in the Crescent City. Their condition isn’t known. He tapes his Food Network shows in New York.

Scripps Networks, which owns the cable network, hasn’t yet determined how it will aid victims of the disaster, but numerous cable networks are brainstorming on the best way to help out.

