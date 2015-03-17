LAFF Makes Rights Deals to Air 250 Movie Comedies

LAFF, the multicast comedy network set to launch next month, said it has made deals with Sony Pictures Television, The Walt Disney Co. and Miramax that give it the rights to air about 250 movies.

The titles feature big stars, including Tom Cruise in Jerry McGuire and Tom Hanks in Sleepless in Seattle, Splash and Nothing in Common. Nothing in Common also stars Jackie Gleason, who is paired with Richard Pryor in The Toy, another film that will be aired by LAFF.

Also in the mix are High Fidelity, Clerks and This Is Spinal Tap.

The movies join a lineup that will also feature some well-known sitcoms. LAFF previously announced deals for 800 episodes of TV comedies including the Drew Carey Show, Night Court, Ellen, Empty Nest and Grace Under Fire.

LAFF, which is being run by Katz Broadcasting, has agreements to be carried in nearly half the country on stations owned by ABC, Cox Media Group and the E.W. Scripps Co.