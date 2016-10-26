LAFF Adds 'Roseanne' Starting With a Marathon

The Conner family will be back on TV when the sitcom Roseanne debuts on the LAFF network with an Oct. 30 marathon.

The 12-hour marathon will feature all 24 episodes of Roseanne’s first season, starting with the pilot at 1 p.m. LAFF will air the series’ seven Halloween-themed episodes starting at 8 p.m. Oct. 31.

After that, Rosanne will air Mondays through Saturdays from 9-11 p.m.