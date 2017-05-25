Lafayette, Ind. Gets Its Own ABC Affiliate
Lafayette, Ind.-based Star City Broadcasting is launching the market’s first local ABC affiliate—the group’s third new station in less than a year.
WPBY, branded ABC 49, will light up July 1 with the network’s full slate of programming, in addition to local newscasts, ABC said.
In October 2016, Star City launched the market’s first Fox affiliate, WPBI-LD, a digital low-powered station, and an NBC affiliate, WPBI-LD2, on its subchannel.
Lafayette has traditionally been served by affiliates in neighboring Indianapolis.
