Lady Gaga, Billie Eilish, John Legend to Perform at Grammys

CBS airs The 64th Annual Grammy Awards Sunday, April 3. Trevor Noah hosts at MGM Grand Garden Arena in Las Vegas, and the performers include J Balvin with Maria Becerra, Jon Batiste, Brothers Osborne, BTS, Brandi Carlile, Billie Eilish, Cynthia Erivo, H.E.R., Lady Gaga, John Legend, Lil Nas X with Jack Harlow, Nas, Leslie Odom Jr., Olivia Rodrigo, Chris Stapleton, Billy Strings, Carrie Underwood and Rachel Zegler.

Paramount Plus will stream the event.

Presenters include Megan Thee Stallion, Joni Mitchell, Questlove, Lenny Kravitz, Dua Lipa, Ludacris, Billy Porter, Bonnie Raitt, Kelsea Ballerini and Keith Urban.

The Grammy Awards is produced by Fulwell 73 Productions for the Recording Academy. Raj Kapoor is showrunner and executive producer, alongside Ben Winston and Jesse Collins. Hamish Hamilton directs. ■