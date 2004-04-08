Ladies’ Hoops Nabs Big Ratings for ESPN

ESPN earned its best basketball rating ever for its telecast of the April 6 NCAA women’s college basketball tournament final.

The University of Connecticut-University of Tennessee matchup attracted 5.58 million viewers and a 4.3 household rating. That’s more than any college or pro game, including men’s, in ESPN’s 25-year history.

Overall, the women’s tournament averaged a 1.5 rating on ESPN, up 36% from last year.