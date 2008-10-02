Lackluster Open for 'Pushing Daisies,' 'Private Practice'

ABC's returning series Pushing Daisies and Private Practice didn't push a lot of viewers onto the lineup.

Daisies opened its second season with a 2 rating/6 share in the key 18-49 demo, according to Nielsen overnight numbers, compared to the 4.1/11 it scored with its premiere episode last season.

Grey's Anatomy spin-off Private Practice also opened lower, averaging a 3.2/8 compared to the 5.1/13 it opened with last year.

ABC averaged a 2.6/11 on the night—good enough for second place behind CBS but bunched with NBC and Fox, with only two-tenths of a rating point separating second and fourth. Sophomore drama Dirty Sexy Money came in second in its 10-11 time period, with a 2.5/7.

CBS took the night with an average 3.3/6, powered by CSI: NY at 10-11, which averaged a 4.1/11 as the night's top show. CBS also got strong showing from Criminal Minds at 9-10, which won its time period. By contrast, The New Adventures of Old Christine came in tied for third at a 2.1/6, just clipping Daisies.

NBC was close behind ABC with a 2.5/7, led by America's Got Talent with a 3.3/8. NBC revved up Knight Rider again, but it was essentially flat with its unspectacular premiere numbers (2.3/7).

Fox nipped at the Peacock's heels with a 2.4/6, topped by Bones with a 3.2/9 at 8-9, but not seeing much life in ‘Til Death (1.7/4 at 8-9).

The CW averaged a 1.4/4, with Top Model a competitive 1.8/5 at 8-9.