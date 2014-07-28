Lacking Post and Newsweek, Post-Newsweek Changes Name

Post-Newsweek Stations, parent of WJXT Jacksonville, WDIV Detroit, KPRC Houston, KSAT San Antonio and WKMG Orlando, is now Graham Media Group. It remains a subsidiary of Graham Holdings Company, which divested the Washington Post in 2013 and Newsweek in 2010, and had changed its name from Washington Post Co.

“Much like our parent company, Graham Holdings, this new name better reflects the diversity of our creative and innovative company," said Emily Barr, president and CEO of Graham Media Group. "We provide our communities with the best local news, programming and critical information, delivered on-air, on-line and on-demand, via our television stations, websites and social media, as well as 90 news, weather and community-focused mobile apps.”