Lack heads to Sony
NBC president and chief operating officer Andrew Lack has quit to replace
Sony Music Entertainment Inc. chairman Tommy Mottola, Sony Corp. confirmed
Friday.
Lack has spent just about his entire career in the broadcasting business,
first at CBS (1976 through 1993), then for the past 10 years at NBC, where he was president
of NBC News before being elevated to company president in June 2001.
Lack has no music experience, but he has known Sony Corp. of America
president Howard Stringer (to whom he will report) since they worked together at
CBS News, where Stringer rose from producer to president before taking on
broader corporate duties.
Lack is credited with turning around NBC News and
getting it into the cable news business, but he has clashed repeatedly with NBC
chairman and CEO Bob Wright almost from the day he was promoted to
COO.
