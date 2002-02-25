Lachlan Murdoch to oversee TV ops
Mitch Stern, who oversees the Fox TV station group, has a new boss: Lachlan
Murdoch, 31-year-old son of Rupert Murdoch and heir apparent to the News Corp.
empire.
It's the younger Murdoch's first direct management role on the TV-operations
side -- he also oversees the company's vast print operations.
Stern had reported to News Corp. president Peter Chernin until January,
when he began reporting to Lachlan.
Other TV-sector heads -- including Tony Vinciquerra, who runs the business side
of the Fox network, and Sandy Grushow, who oversees the entertainment side and
TV-production arm -- continue to report to Chernin.
Insiders said it's likely that Lachlan Murdoch will take an even larger management
role in TV.
