Lachlan Murdoch to oversee TV ops

By

Mitch Stern, who oversees the Fox TV station group, has a new boss: Lachlan
Murdoch, 31-year-old son of Rupert Murdoch and heir apparent to the News Corp.
empire.

It's the younger Murdoch's first direct management role on the TV-operations
side -- he also oversees the company's vast print operations.

Stern had reported to News Corp. president Peter Chernin until January,
when he began reporting to Lachlan.

Other TV-sector heads -- including Tony Vinciquerra, who runs the business side
of the Fox network, and Sandy Grushow, who oversees the entertainment side and
TV-production arm -- continue to report to Chernin.

Insiders said it's likely that Lachlan Murdoch will take an even larger management
role in TV.