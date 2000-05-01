Labor woes redux?

Univision, which just settled a protracted labor battle in Fresno, Calif., may be looking at another one in Los Angeles. NABET says 120 full-time and per diem members working for KMEX-TV are prepared to "walk out the door" over proposals from Univision that, NABET says, "represent significant losses in the areas of benefits, wages, job security and jurisdiction." But although the NABET contingency in Los Angeles is much larger than the one in Fresno, its Los Angeles negotiators will not represent on-air personalities, like the ones who helped bring national attention to the hunger strike in Fresno. KMEX-TV says it has scheduled 22 negotiating sessions through June and is "looking forward to hammering out a fair and equitable contract."