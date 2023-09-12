Labor Pains: Daytime Chat Shows ‘Jennifer Hudson,’ ‘The Talk,’ ‘Sherri’ Follow ‘Drew Barrymore’ Across the WGA Picket Line, Set To Resume Production

CBS’s The Talk, and syndicated daytime chat strips The Jennifer Hudson Show and Sherri are are getting set to follow The Drew Barrymore Show across the WGA picket line and return to production for their new seasons, according to reports across the Penske showbiz trade media.

"I own this choice," Barrymore wrote in an Instagram post Sunday, for a show "that may have my name on it, but this is bigger than just me."

Barrymore's New York studio was picketed by the WGA Monday, with two audience members allegedly kicked out of a taping for wearing pins supporting the striking Hollywood guilds.

The Writers Guild of America has been on strike since early May, with Hollywood actors joining them in July. The four aforementioned daytime shows are not in violation of SAG-AFTRA strike guidelines, since these productions are covered by a separate guild performers contract.