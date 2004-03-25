Labor Agrees: Riskin Ineligible

The U.S. Labor Department has concluded its investigation and agrees with the Writers Guild of America West that former president Victoria Riskin was ineligible for election last fall.

She won that election but later resigned after the WGAW board's own investigation determined she was not eligible.



The Guild will elect a new president in September. In the interim, Daniel Petrie Jr. will serve as acting president. WGAW will enter tough new contract negotiation with the Alliance of Motion Picture and Television Producers in May.

Petrie took over as WGAW's president last week after Charles Holland, who moved up from vice president when Riskin resigned, had to step down after questions were raised about the accuracy of his reported military and educational background.

Holland said those questions were too distracting given the important work ahead for the guild.