Labbe Named WOAI News Director

Blaise Labbe, KCTV Kansas City news director, has been named

director of news for Sinclair's WOAI-KABB San Antonio. Labbe replaces Tom Bell, who left San Antonio

to become news director at KOVR Sacramento.

Labbe came to KCTV, part of Meredith, in early 2010.

Rick Gevers' Newsletter previously reported Labbe's move. Labbe confirmed it to B&C.

Sinclair picked up WOAI, an NBC affiliate in DMA No. 36,

when it acquired six Newport TV stations.

KABB is a Fox affiliate.

Labbe was previously news director at Griffin's KWTV

Oklahoma City, and also spent time at KENS San Antonio and KHOU Houston.