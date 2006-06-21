L.A. Times Taps Lynne Segall as Ad VP

Veteran Hollywood Reporter advertising executive Lynne Segall Wednesday was named to the newly created position of vice president, entertainment advertising, for the Los Angeles Times starting July 5.

Segall has become a well-known figure in the Hollywood community during her 26-year tenure at the trade paper, serving as its VP and associate publisher for the past 15 years.

Reporting to Times Executive VP and General Manager Dave Murphy, Segall will lead the newspaper's advertising sales and business-development strategies for entertainment, including television, movies, theater, music, media, culture, home entertainment and sports.