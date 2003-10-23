L.A. Stations Violate Radiation Limits

A Los Angeles TV station and three FM outlets face fines of $10,000 each for jointly operating a transmitter site that violated limits on radio-frequency radiation.

Although the power-density level produced by each station was within acceptable limits, Federal Communications Commission inspectors found that the cumulative radiation exceeded the maximum permissible exposure limits by 60.5%. The agents also found that the licensees failed to take sufficient steps to prevent the public from accessing areas that exceeded the limits.

The stations, however, have taken steps to prevent public access to the Mt. Wilson site since the violation was brought to their attention, the FCC noted.

The stations are Telemundo Communications Group Inc.’s KWHY-TV, Clear Channel Communications Inc.’s KBIG, Radio One Inc.’s KKBT and Infinity Broadcasting Corp.’s KRTH. The stations may appeal.