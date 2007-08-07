L.A. News Legend Fishman Dies

KTLA Los Angeles anchorman Hal Fishman, a presence in the Los Angeles broadcasting world for 47 years, died of cancer early this morning at 75.

Formerly a professor, Fishman’s broadcasting career kicked off after he taught a politics class on the air at the request of KCOP in 1960 and was invited by the station to anchor the news. He jumped to KTLA in 1965, took over the 10 p.m. news in 1975 and held that position until his death.

Fishman racked up a long list of awards in his career, including an Emmy Award, a Golden Mike, the Outstanding Broadcast Journalism prize from the Society of Professional Journalists, a Lifetime Achievement award from the Associated Press Television-Radio Association and even a star on the Hollywood Walk of Fame. In 2000, KTLA named its newsroom the “Hal Fishman Newsroom.”

He covered major news events including the Robert F. Kennedy assassination, the Rodney King beating and the Northridge earthquake of 1994.

KTLA is inviting viewers to post their memories of Fishman online, with well over 1,500 doing so thus far. “He was like a family member,” wrote Renee from Alhambra.