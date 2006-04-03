L.A. Angels To Play Ball for FSN

The Los Angeles Angels of Anaheim baseball team and Fox Sports Net’s FSN West cut a last-minute deal to put 100 Angels games on FSN West this season beginning Monday. An additional 50 games will be carried on station KCOP.

Angels President Dennis Kuhl says the new deal is for 10 years and will put 150 games on local TV each year. Reports have put financial terms at $500 million over 10 years.

Talks between the sides had broken off last week over new-media rights, and the Angels had also floated the idea in the past of starting their own regional sports network.

In a related note, FSN West 2 officially changes its name today to FSN Prime Ticket.